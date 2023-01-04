John O. Bemesderfer, 96, formerly of Mountville, PA, passed away of natural causes on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Ephrata Manor. Born in Lancaster, PA, John was the husband of the late Nancy Stauffer Bemesderfer who passed away in 1992. He was the son of the late John E. and Myrtle Kreider Bemesderfer.
He worked for Dependable Trucking as a truck driver for many years. He was also a driver hauling cattle for the former Stockyard Inn. He proudly served his country with the United States Navy. He enjoyed hunting and fishing but most of all spending time with his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his dogs.
He is lovingly survived by two children, Vicky Shepos, Willow Street, PA and Bonnie Jeanne, wife of Todd Heidelbaugh, Mountville, PA, a son-in-law, Charles Ream, Alabama, a sister, Jean Gibson, East Petersburg, PA, 9 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, John Bemesderfer, two daughters, Carol Ream and Diane Holton, a sister, Dorothy Keller, a brother, Robert Bemesderfer and a son-in-law, Peter J. Shepos.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's Funeral Service at The Groffs Family Funeral, 528 W. Orange Street (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.), Lancaster, PA on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Jerry Lingenfelter officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted by the Red Rose Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Heart Association, 620 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603, Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or Compassus Hospice, 2101 Oregon Pike, Suite 301, Lancaster, PA 17601 in John's memory.
