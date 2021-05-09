John Nicklas

John L Nicklas, 85, of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Lancashire Hall. Born on April 24th, 1936 in Richmond IN, he was the son of Paul G. and Florence (Niewoehner) Nicklas. John was the beloved husband of Patricia (Shell) Nicklas, with whom he celebrated 51 years of marriage last July.
John grew up in Richmond IN and graduated from Richmond High School in1954, where he sang tenor in the choir and was known as a "math whiz". After graduation, he honorably served his country with the U.S. Army from 1956-1958. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University. At Purdue, he was a member of the Industrial Engineering Honor Society, Alpha Pi Mu, and Tau Beta Pi. In 1977, he completed the Dale Carnegie Course in public speaking.
John's work as an Industrial Engineer led him to Lancaster, where he worked at Kerr Glass Company and met the love of his life, Pat. Before retirement, he worked at Masland Carpet, Carlisle, and in their factories in Toronto, Canada and Atmore, AL. He loved trains and planes. John and Pat would often go out to the airport to watch the airplanes. He was an accomplished woodworking craftsman and stained-glass artist. His extensive train collection ran the perimeter of their condo on shelving he built. He loved the beach, especially flying kites. John and Pat enjoyed traveling around the country, especially to see their best friends, Gloria and Walt Redmond in Gulf Shores, Al. But his greatest love was his family. Although there were always dogs in the family, he treasured his little Teacup Yorkie, Bitsy-Boo. John's eyes sparkled in the antics of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was a wise and steadfast father to his children, and an adoring and loving husband to his wife Pat. We will miss his sharp mind, quick humor, and caring soul.
Along with his wife, Patricia, John is survived by his son, John L. Nicklas II and his wife Rebecca of York, his daughter Debra Good-Zeiner and her husband Layne of Lancaster, and his step-son, Randy C. Good and his wife Julie of Lancaster. Also surviving are his grandchildren: Andrew, Lauren, Ashley, Megan, Emelie, Ryan, Mason and Logan; 5 great grandchildren; his sister, Marian Apel and her husband Jim of Winston-Salem, NC. and their children and his brother Gary's children. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Nicklas.
Friends and family will gather to celebrate John's life on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at 6:00pm at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. There will be a time to greet family prior to the celebration from 4:00 until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in John's memory to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster PA 17602. For those unable to attend, services will be live streamed from John's tribute page, and online condolences can be left for the family at SnyderFuneralHome.com