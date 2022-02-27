John Neimer

John, 74, of Mechanicsburg, and formerly of Lancaster, died Friday, February 18, 2022. John's survivors include his wife, Joanne; and his daughter, Madison. You may remember John from McCaskey High School class of 1965.
Join John's family on Saturday, March 5 for his gathering from 10:00 to 11:45 with service at 12:00 at Mechanicsburg Presbyterian Church. Care is entrusted to Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory in Mechanicsburg, (717) 766-3421. View John's memorial video, offer condolences and sympathy, share stories and memories, upload photographs and videos, light a candle and sign his official guest book by visiting
