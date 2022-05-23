John N. Sensenig, 82, of Nottingham, PA passed away May 21, 2022, in the Lancaster General Hospital, Lancaster, PA. He was the husband of Pauline B. (Weaver) Sensenig to whom he was married for 62 years. He was born in Gordonville, PA on June 15, 1939, a son of the late John B. Sensenig and Mary M. (Nolt) Sensenig.
John was a member of the Fairmount Mennonite Church of the Weaverland Conference and a retired farmer.
Surviving in addition to his wife are six children: Lynda Jane and husband Gerald L. Hoover of Myerstown, PA; John W. and wife Marilyn (Burkholder) Sensenig of Cato, NY; Harold R. and wife Darla (Martin) Sensenig of Manheim, PA; Nelson L. and wife Karen (Burkholder) Sensenig of Red Creek, NY; Franklin W. and wife Louann (Martin) Sensenig of Lititz, PA; Paul David and wife Marian (Martin) Sensenig of Nottingham, PA; 51 grandchildren; 123 great-grandchildren; brothers Noah N., husband of Esther Sensenig of Ephrata; Melvin N., husband of Phoebe Ann Sensenig of Terre Hill; and sisters Francis M., wife of Harlan Martin of New Holland; Evelyn M. Snyder of New Holland; Verna E., wife of Leon Burkholder of Ephrata and Esther N., wife of Lloyd Fox of East Earl.
He was preceded in death by brothers Milton N. (Susan), and F. David (Betty) Sensenig and sisters Anna N. (Titus) Burkholder, Barbara N. (Paul) Hursh, Mary Etta (Harland) Weaver, Ruth N. (Paul) Hoover, and Erma J. (Ellis) Martin, one grandchild, and two great grandchildren.
His funeral will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. at Fairmount Mennonite Church with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman, Harlan Martin, Delmar Nolt and Clair Hurst officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the Little Britain Fellowship Center on Thursday from 2 4 p.m. and 6 8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.
