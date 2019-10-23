John N. Schutter, 95, a resident of Ephrata Manor, formerly of Adamstown, passed away Fri., Oct. 18, 2019. Born in Mohnton, he was a son of the late John L. & Rhea (Epler) Schutter and husband of the late Mary Jane (Leed) Schutter who passed in 2011.
John was a graduate of the Mohnton High School. He was a foreman and worked for North American Rockwell in West Reading for over 45 years. He was a former Adamstown Lions Club member and served as Vice Pres. of the former Hilltoppers Senior Group in Gouglersville. John loved to eat out and he was an avid bowler at Dutch Lanes. He also enjoyed golf and was a Phillies Baseball fan.
John is survived by his son, John C. Schutter, husband of Sandra (Snader) of Stevens; two grandsons, J. Jason & Jared Schutter; sister, Loretta Sterling; special friend, Virginia Frankford of Adamstown & her daughter, Natalie. He was predeceased by four siblings, Richard Schutter, Miriam Schutter, Grace Bachman, and Betty Archer.
Visitation will be Thurs., Oct. 24th from 10 – 11 AM & Memorial Service at 11 AM at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, PA 17567. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Adamstown. www.goodfuneral.com