John N. Papadimitriou, 63, of Lancaster, passed away April 21, 2021 after a brief illness. Born in Asfendiou, Kos, Greece, John was the son of the late Nicholas A. and Anthoula (Hatzilimis) Papadimitriou.
John, along with his two brothers, owned Three Adelphia Pizza Shop, 604 Manor St., Lancaster, and he was most recently employed for the past 17 years at House of Pizza in Lancaster.
He was a member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.
John enjoyed listening to music, watching soccer games, and watching the Hallmark Channel.
He is survived by his siblings: Antonios, Gus, Katina, and Aspasia Papadimitriou, all of Lancaster, and family in USA, Greece, and Australia.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA with Rev. Hector Firoglanis officiating. A viewing will be held at from 9:30-10:30 at the church. Interment will take place in Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church at the above address. To send an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com