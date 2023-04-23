John N. Knier, Sr, 86, of Lititz passed away on April 19, 2023 at home, surrounded by his family. Born in Lancaster to the late Lloyd and Margaret (Pitz) Knier.
He graduated from Manheim Central High in 1956, after excelling in football, basketball and track. He was very proud to hold the current record for scoring 51 points in a junior high basketball game.
John was employed by Warner Lambert for 43 years, he then, after retirement, worked at the Manheim Auto Auction for over 10 years.
John is survived by his three children, Peggy, wife of Dennis Young, Karen, wife of Paul Conley, and John, Jr. husband of Judi Knier. He is also survived by six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
John loved spending summers in OCMD and winters at deer camp.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601 cremationpa.com
