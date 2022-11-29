John N. "Jack" Noel, 87, of Calvary Homes, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Jack was lovingly known as "Uncle Jack" to many and "Popples" to his family and will be greatly missed. Jack's first loves were His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, his family, and the beach!
Born in Philadelphia, PA, Jack was the husband of the late Dorothy May Grant Noel who passed away on May 21, 2011. He was the son of the late John Jacob and Grace Erma Woodward Noel.
Within a year of his birth, Jack and his family moved to Folcroft, PA, where he was raised. He attended Folcroft Union Church and was active in the youth programs. It was there at church where Jack met Dottie and they were married on September 7, 1957. He graduated from King's College, NY, where he studied Christian Education. While living in New York, he and Dottie served in a local church and a daycare center. After graduation in 1961, they moved back to Folcroft where Jack served as the Director of Christian Education and Music at the church where he grew up.
In addition to working at Folcroft Union Church, Jack volunteered for the Folcroft Ambulance and Fire Company for 30 years and drove a school bus for the Southeast Delco School District for 28 years. In 1991, Jack and Dottie moved to America's Keswick in Whiting, NJ, where he became a Chaplain at the Colony of Mercy, a ministry to men recovering from addictions. Keswick continues to be a very special place for the entire Noel family. After retiring in 2010, Jack and his wife moved to Calvary Homes in Lancaster, PA, where he worked part-time as a transport driver for the residents and shared God's Word as a devotional speaker. As a member of Calvary Church, Jack served as a deacon and loved singing in the choir.
Jack is lovingly survived by his three sons, John G. (husband of Kathy), Daniel B. (husband of Colleen) and Mark D. (husband of Cheryl), all of Lancaster, PA; eight grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and two more on the way; four siblings, Grace Gauthier (wife of Leonard), Bellefonte, PA, Patricia Fischer, Brookhaven, PA, Robert Noel (husband of Louise), Clayton, NC, and Gerald Noel (husband of Gail), Ridley Park, PA.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Life Service at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. with Dr. Bill Welte, Director of America's Keswick, officiating. There will be a time to greet the family and enjoy refreshments following the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Calvary Homes, 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Colony of Mercy at America's Keswick, 601 Route 530, Whiting, NJ 08759.
