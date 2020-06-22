John N. Huber, 89, formerly of New Holland, a resident of the Lincoln Christian Home, passed away at the home on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
He was married 67 years to Mabel H. Martin Huber, also a resident of the Lincoln Christian Home. Born in Talmage, he was the son of the late Eli M. and Mary Nolt Huber.
John had been employed as a mechanic at Martin Energy Group for over 30 years. He was a member of the Bowmansville Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Surviving besides his wife are four sons, Allan husband of Anna Huber of New Holland, Earl husband of Mary Ann Huber of Mohnton, John husband of Mary Ellen Huber of New Holland, and Nelson husband of Kara Huber of New Holland; two daughters, Mary Ann Huber of Denver, and Esther wife of Edwin Hoover of Denver; a son-in-law, Nelson husband of Jane Nolt of Lititz; 29 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Eli husband of Emma Huber of Narvon, and David husband of Joyce Huber of Leonardtown, MD; five sisters, Lydia Zimmerman of Goshen, IN, Anna Mary Martin of East Earl, Katie wife of Enos Leinbach of Loysville, Emma Seibel of Columbia, and Alice wife of Phares Martin of Mohnton. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Miriam Nolt and by a great-granddaughter, Kailey Wenger.
The family would like to thank the staff at Lincoln Christian Home for their compassionate care.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 25, at 10:00 A.M. at the Bowmansville Mennonite Church, 913 Oaklyn Drive, Narvon, with Bishop Leon S. Zimmerman officiating. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A viewing will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata, PA. There will be no viewing at the church on Thursday morning. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
