John N. Garns, 63, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Larry N. and Nancy L. (Greenawalt Garns) Alwine. John was the husband of Rhonda K. (Crackel) Garns with whom he celebrated 19 years of marriage. Also surviving is a step-father, Harry K. Alwine of Mount Joy; a brother, Rudy L. Garns of Ft. Thomas, KY; a sister, Kathy A. Haldeman, wife of Howard of Bainbridge; a very special cousin, Donna Day, wife of Philip of Elizabethtown; three nieces; two nephews; three great-nieces; and two great-nephews.
John was a graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School class of 1978. He retired from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives working in the print shop as a finisher after 33 years of service. John was a member of Hope Community Church in Mount Joy where he was in charge of the Annual Operation Christmas Child Program. John was a poet, publishing two books, "Poems of Inspiration and Faith".
A memorial service honoring John's life will be held at Hope Community Church, 1806 Harrisburg Ave., Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 7 PM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 6 PM to 7 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000
Boone, NC 28607.