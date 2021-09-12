John "Mort" M. Rutherfurd, Jr.

John "Mort" Rutherfurd, Jr., 81, of Manheim, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2021. He was the son of the late John M. Rutherfurd, Sr. and Marian (Dunstan) Rutherfurd. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Sandra in 2009, with whom he shared 43 years of marriage.
Mort completed his high school education at the Lenox Private School for Boys in Lenox, MA. After that, he joined the Navy and served as a hospital core man stationed in Hawaii. Once he completed his service, he worked for the former Hess's department store as the women's shoes department manager which brought him to Lancaster. After years of part owning and operating 2 local businesses, R&J Microfilm and The Water Buggy Water Slide/Eagle Falls Adventure Park, Mort worked for the PA Liquor Control Board for 19 years where he retired as a manager of the Fruitville Pike state store. He was involved in many clubs and organizations throughout his life such as Kiwanis, Cincinnati Society of NY, and most recently Crime Stoppers. He loved to travel and definitely enjoyed spending time at his Fenwick Island beach house. Mort received his pilot license and often flew planes at the Lancaster Airport. Most of all, Mort enjoyed spending time with his family and his grandkids. He loved going out to eat, was an avid sports fan, and even had the opportunity to attend a Lancaster Barnstormers game with his family recently. A devout Christian, Mort was a faithful and active member of LifeSpring Fellowship.
A loving father, grandfather, and brother, Mort is survived by his two children, Shawn M. Rutherfurd and Lisa M. Jones (Bill), his brother Gordon Rutherfurd (Elena), and his 5 grandchildren: Macy, Cooper, Gavin, Caleb, and Brynn. He is also survived by a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, and his siblings, Jay Rutherfurd, Alan Rutherfurd, and Freda Brehm.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 18 at LifeSpring Fellowship, 490 W. Lincoln Ave., Lititz, PA 17543, at 1 PM with no visitation prior. A private burial will take place at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Mort's name to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com.