John Montgomery Corse, Jr., age 72, passed away on May 12, 2022 at Homestead Village. He was born to the late John Montgomery Corse, Sr. and Lucia Bone Corse. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Frances Mannino Corse of Lancaster and three brothers: Dr. William Russell Corse of Stevensville, Maryland, Dr. Steven Kennedy Corse of Savannah, Georgia and Jeffrey Sinclair Corse of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.
John lived in Lancaster his whole life and graduated from Manheim Township High School. After high school, he earned a bachelor's degree from Ursinus College and a master's degree from the University of Delaware.
John collected everything cars, 50's era 45 rpm's, old coins, stamps, Hubley figurines, and pocket watches. One of his greatest passions was finding deals on cars, including several classic and performance cars. John's skill at trivia was legendary. His mind was sharp, and his wealth of knowledge was astonishing. John loved being outdoors and enjoyed fishing, golfing, and being near the water and the beach. He would sit for hours outside on the deck of his house in the Southern end, enjoying the birds and the peace of the woods in the back yard. Later he would station himself on his front porch at Homestead Village for breakfast and stay until the sun was high.
John was a dedicated educator, caring for and beloved by students as well as teachers. For many years he was an educational administrator in Adult Education at Lancaster Lebanon I.U. 13. and spent his happiest work years as Director of the Adult Enrichment Center, running the center, helping the adult students earn a GED and the non-English speaking students learn English. He was thrilled when his students succeeded and organized large graduation ceremonies for them with local celebrities as speakers so they could walk across the stage with pride.
John's family and friends will feel his absence and miss his unique personality. In any situation, he was ready with a pithy comment and his own brand of humor, which was quirky, insightful and often irreverent. He was kind, endearing and always ready to help.
A celebration of John's life will be held at the Homestead Village's Bachman Center, 633 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Sunday June 12, 2022 from 1 to 3 p.m. A luncheon will be served, and guests are encouraged to share their memories of John. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »