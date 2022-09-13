John Modderman, 90, of Willow Street, passed away at Hospice & Community Care on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Born in Paterson, NJ, he was the son of the late Daniel and Elsie (Walstra) Modderman. He was the loving husband of Ruth P. (Sweeney) Modderman, with whom he shared 40 years of marriage.
John served in U.S. Army, achieving the rank of Corporal. He worked for Sandoz Chemical Company as a Maintenance worker for 35 years until his retirement. He was a member of West Willow United Methodist Church. He loved fishing and camping, and yard work most of all.
In addition to his loving wife, Ruth, John his survived by his children, David P. Modderman (wife, Jen), Ruth Morrow (husband, Jeffrey), and Mark Modderman (wife, Cheryl); as well as 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will take place at West Willow United Methodist Church, 118 W Willow Road, Willow Street, PA 17584 on Friday, September 16, 2022 at 11:00 AM. A Viewing will take place at the church one-hour prior at 10:00 AM. Interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 2:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to West Willow United Methodist Church at the address above or www.wwillow.org
For online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com