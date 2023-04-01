John Michael (Mike) Wenger went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on the morning of March 29th, at the age of 74. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Josephine W. Wenger; children John Michael Wenger II (married to Dr. Katie Keown), Sarah (Wenger) Hange (married to Justin), Joshua Wenger (married to Kendi), Rachel (Wenger) Sullivan (married to Trey); his brother Robert (Bob) Wenger, and sister Margaret (Wenger) Robinson. He was preceded in death by his parents Mike and Jane Wenger, and his sister Mary Ellen (Wenger) Brouwer.
Mike served in the Army and was then employed as a telephone lineman by Frontier (Enterprise) phone company. He later supervised fellow veterans in the Work Therapy program at the Coatesville VA Medical Center. Mike was one of the founding members of the Fivepointville Ambulance Association, spending time teaching CPR and first aid. He was a member of Calvary Church of Lancaster, and he volunteered as a youth leader in both Lancaster City and New Holland.
Mike enjoyed spending time outside, gardening, biking, traveling to his favorite locations (including Montana and New York City), and spending time with his wife, children, and nine grandchildren. He loved Jesus with his whole heart and will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 14, at 7:00 PM at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA with the Rev. Scott Messner officiating. The family will greet friends at the church on Friday from 5:30 PM until the time of the service. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Calvary Church Lancaster, Calvary Church | Lancaster, PA or America's Keswick https://americaskeswick.org To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA