John Michael Ginter of Dover, DE passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Delaware Veterans Home, Milford, DE. He was 67. Mr. Ginter was born July 1, 1954, in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.
He served in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years as a Jet Engine Mechanic and then another 20 years as an Air Force Contractor, retiring as a Master Sgt. Mr. Ginter was a member of the VFW and American Legion. He enjoyed gardening, spending time with his family and friends, and watching Phillies baseball and Steelers football. In his later years of life, his grandchildren brought him the most happiness.
Mr. Ginter is survived by his mother, Alice H. Ginter of Elizabethtown, PA; his wife, Lek Khomthinkaew Ginter of Dover; daughters, Joy Ginter Cox and her husband Rick of Port Deposit, MD and Jody Ginter Mihok and her husband Josh of Townsend, DE; three grandchildren, Andrew and Katherine Cox of Port Deposit, MD and Jacey Mihok of Townsend, DE; sisters, Jo Swope of Columbia, PA and Patricia Crispino of Hummelstown, PA; two nieces and one nephew.
Services will be private with placement to follow at the Indiantown Gap National Veterans Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Mr. Ginter’s name may be sent to the Delaware Veterans Home, Delaware Hospice Center, or the Alzheimer’s Association.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at the Delaware Veterans Home and Delaware Hospice for their care and compassion.
Letters of condolence may be sent, and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
