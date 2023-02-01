John Michael Dorofee, 66, of Lititz passed away January 20, 2023. He was born to the late John and Margaret Dorofee in Vineland, NJ. John was a graduate and all-star basketball player from the Sacred Heart high school in Vineland. He went on to attend F&M college where he obtained a bachelor's degree.
In 1988 John bought Wicker Imports; a company specializing in wicker and rattan furniture, and with the addition of Wicker Cushions in 2003, custom made replacement cushions. He dedicated 33 years to his company and took immense pride in his work and accomplishments.
John loved the outdoors and would often backpack and hike trails, including the Appalachian Trail. He liked to garden and complete DIY projects. John was active and played basketball and volleyball whenever he could. He was also an avid reader and enjoyed traveling. John was also a parishioner of Saint John Neumann for many years and was a volunteer with Off the Streets, Lancaster.
Left to treasure his memory is his wife of 40 years, Melanie (Jacobs) Dorofee of Lititz; his daughter Halina Dorofee of GA; his granddaughter Isabella Dorofee; his sisters Theresa Merkle of DE, Maryanne Dorofee of NJ, and mother-in-law Judy Jacobs of Littletown; his in-laws Andy and Robyn Jacobs, Chris and Gina Jacobs, and Amy Jacobs; and his nieces and nephews Larry Sargent, Keith Sargent, Matthew Sargent, Forrest Jacobs, Sarah Jacobs, Amanda Putman, Paige Gross, and Anna Gross. Along with his parents he is preceded by his son Philip Dorofee; his father-in-law John Jacobs; and his nephew Michael Jacobs.
A memorial service and mass will be held February 3, 2023, at Saint John Neumann, 601 E Delp Rd. in Lancaster at 11 AM with visitation one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the organization Off the Streets Lancaster, 601 E Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA.
