John Michael Cooke, 41, of Manor Township, Lancaster, PA, passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. He was born in Camp Hill, PA and was the son of John C. and Karen L. (Henry) Cooke.
John Michael was a 1997 graduate of Penn Manor High School. He previously worked at Caron Foundation and ORCA.
He was an avid ice hockey fan and player. He grew up playing for the Lancaster Firebirds and his favorite team was the Pittsburgh Penguins. He loved reading, was known as the family historian and jeopardy guy, had a great sense of humor, loved movies, especially horror movies, and loved animals. John Michael's happiest time were those spent with his three nieces.
John Michael lived with mental health illnesses throughout his life. He was loved by many and will be dearly missed by his family and friends. The family would like to thank all of the therapists, counselors, and doctors who assisted John Michael's life journey.
Surviving in addition to his parents, is a sister, Kristen A. Dommel, wife of Dusty, of Lancaster, three nieces, Natalie, Averi, and Elise, a maternal grandmother, Joyce A. Henry, of Willow Street, and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, William Henry, and paternal grandparents, John and Margaret Cooke, Sr.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 13th, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM-10:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John Michael's memory to Pet Pantry 26 Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603 or to The DES Foundation 95 Hollow Road Reinholds, PA 17569.
To send the family online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com