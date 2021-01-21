John Michael Armstrong, Sr., 59, of Ephrata, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Jane L. (Eckman) Cunningham, wife of the late Kenneth Cunningham, Ephrata, and the late Carlton L. Armstrong, Sr. He was the husband of the late Susan (Weitzel) Armstrong who passed away in 2013.
An avid Penn State fan, he enjoyed watching football, fishing, and playing and coaching softball. He was also fond of his grandcats, Jax and Tigger. He will be remembered for his kind heart and for joking around with anyone he met. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Lancaster.
Surviving are: 4 children, Julie Hearn, New Holland, Jen married to Steve Walp, Ephrata, Jill Rodriquez, New Holland, John Michael, Jr., married to Lea Armstrong, Gordonville; 10 grandchildren; 4 siblings, Frank Kautz, Carol Blom, Carlton Armstrong, Jr., Bryan Armstrong. He was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Nonnenmocher.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, January 23rd from 3 to 6 PM from the Furman Home for Funerals, 59 W. Main St., Leola. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made for breast cancer research. Furman's – Leola