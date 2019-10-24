John Meyer Cameron, 76, of Primrose Lane, Ephrata, PA, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at his residence. Born in Philadelphia, PA, John was the husband of Lois Holman Cameron and they celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary on August 12th. He was the son of the late John and Blanche Meyer Cameron.
He was a 1965 graduate of Montclair State College majoring in Latin and Spanish. He also went to Rutgers for a brief time. John taught a Sunday school class and was in the choir at Church of the Living Word. In New Jersey, he taught Latin and Spanish for ten years in three different schools. John was called to be a missionary and served for 43 years with BCM International, Inc. Ten years he served in Chester County and thirty-three years in Lancaster, teaching Bible clubs and Bible studies, and mentoring men in prison for twenty summers. He served as a counselor at Niagara Bible camp and was a member of New Life Baptist Church, where he preached a few times and served on the Leadership Team.
In addition to his wife, Lois, he is survived by his daughter, Joanna Grace, wife of Vincent Michael Sensenig, Gap, PA; eight grandchildren, and a sister, Elaine Blanche Cameron of Lancaster, PA. He was preceded in death by his adopted son, Jonathan Winfield Cameron in 1998.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's Homegoing Service at Harvest Bible Church, 1460 Eden Road, Lancaster, PA on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jon Walters officiating. Interment at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harvest Bible Church on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 7:00–9:00 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the BCM International, Inc., 201 Granite Run Drive, Suite 260, Lancaster, PA 17601.
