John Melvin Rodriguez, 52, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at his Manheim residence. He was born September 18, 1969 in Lancaster, the son of Xavier and Patricia (Smith) Rodriguez of Ten Mile, TN.
John graduated from Penn Manor High School and worked at Service Merchandise until they closed. He lived in Ten Mile, TN for 20 years and worked as a manager for Patterson Appliances for 20 years. He moved back to Manheim two years ago and worked for Martin’s Appliances, Brownstown until his death.
He loved to travel with friends and his sister. John was a Master Mason while in TN. His hobbies were photography and target practice so he could shoot competitively. John was a member of the NRA and he was member New Danville Mennonite Church.
In addition to his parents Xavier and Patricia, John is survived by his sister, Jennifer, wife of John Bailey, Manheim, his nephews Tanner and Tate Bailey, and several aunts and uncles.
A celebration of John’s life will be held in June with details to follow. Burial will be private.
