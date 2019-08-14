John McKinney died on July 15, 2019 at the age of 96. In 1940 he graduated from Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, PA and went on to Muhlenberg College in Allentown, PA.
He joined the United States Naval Reserve and after training, he was sent to Okinawa, where he became the commander of an LCT. During a typhoon when the ship was destroyed, he was able to rescue two sailors and was able to help rescue several others. For this, he received the Navy and Marine Corps medal. After the war, he returned to Philadelphia and worked for the Girard Trust Bank in the Correspondent Bank Division. He retired as a Vice President of that division.
He and his wife Shirley spent most of the winter months at their place in Florida. Contributions should be sent to the Royal Poinciana Chapel, 60 Cocoanut Row, Palm Beach, Florida 33480.