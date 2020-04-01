John McCullough Gibson Lancaster County Farmer

John M. Gibson, of Drumore, died on Saturday, March 28 while visiting in Greenwich, CT. Born in 1920 in Wilmington, DE, still vibrant, healthy and engaged at 99, he was suddenly taken by COVID-19. He was pre-deceased by his wife of 58 years, Sally Dickson Mather Gibson, who died in 2005. Together they built a family, a beloved farm, and a lifetime of civic and social commitment. His second wife, June Noble Gibson, survives him.
After Phillips Exeter Academy and Williams College, he commissioned into the Navy in 1942 and served as a Lieutenant Commander on an LST in the Sea of Japan, returning there to serve during the Occupation. He then obtained a Masters in Business Administration from New York University.
John and Sally came to Drumore in 1950. He was an accountant at DuPont in Wilmington at the time, but in 1952 chose to become a dairy farmer. He had many civic commitments both locally and nationally. He helped organize and then led the Lancaster County chapter of the American Heart Association, served as president of Rock Ford and the Lancaster Historical Society, and served on numerous boards including the Lancaster Public Library. Nationally he served as president of the American Heart Association and as president of the Boy Scouts of America. Devoted to scouting at every level, he was president of the local council, served on the Philmont Committee and was an active member of the World Scout Foundation.
Surviving are eight children: Eleanor M. Gibson of New York, NY, Wylie Gibson Raab (Henry) of Coopersburg, PA, Alexandra Gibson Moses (Hamilton) of North Garden, VA, Jonathan M. Gibson (Linda) of Strasburg, J. Chester Gibson III (Elizabeth) of Waterford, VA, Christopher M. Gibson of Drumore, Anthony W. Gibson of Drumore, and Douglas W. Gibson (Gail) of Drumore. He also leaves five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A lifelong member of the Religious Society of Friends, John would have appreciated memorial donations to Penn Hill Friends Meeting, c/o Ethel Kirk, Treasurer, 290 Pilottown Road, Peach Bottom, PA 17563. At his request, there will be no services. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc, Quarryville, PA. www.reynoldsfuneralhome.net
