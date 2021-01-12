John "Marvin" Landis, of Liverpool, PA went Home to be with his Lord on January 8, 2021. He was born on December 15, 1943 in Manheim Township, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania to the late John B. and Kathryn (Heller) Landis. He was the husband of (Elizabeth) Betty Ann (Burkholder) Landis whom he married on August 14, 1965. He was an active member of the Millmont Mennonite Church, Millmont, PA. He enjoyed teaching Sunday school. He loved children and was known as the "candy man." His children and grandchildren were his delight.
Marvin was a self-employed farmer in Perry County since 1965. He is survived by six children: Betty Joy (Dale) Stoltzfus, Wilkes-Barre, PA; Melanie D. (Mark) Peachy, Middleburg; Jonathan M. (Angelica) Landis, San Diego, CA; David L., Liverpool, Gloria J. (Jason) Croutch, Lewisburg; and Karen R. (Philip) Martin, Bethel, PA. 16 grandchildren: Ben, Konrad, Betsy, Kara Stoltzfus, Andrea, Janelle, Kendra, Trent, Kaylyn Peachy, Elizabeth and Israel Martinez, Jonathan Landis II, Cody (Shaila) Croutch, Jessenia, Jace and Ravi Croutch. He is also survived by two granddaughters-in-love, Brittany and Brianna Pfleegor, and children Kameron and Mariah, Norristown, PA; He is survived by the following brothers and sisters: Mary Ann (Peter) Zucconi, Orrstown, PA; Nancy (James) Witmer, Spring Grove, and James R. (Ruth) Landis, Jonestown, PA; brothers and sisters-in-law Leroy & Romaine Stauffer, Lester and Martha Burkholder, Merle & Edith Burkholder and Carol Burkholder. He was preceded by his parents, his step-mother Laura Landis, and a son-in-law, Nathan Kauffman.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Millmont Mennonite Church, 1250 Millmont Rd., Millmont, PA 17845. Officiating at the service will be Lewis Hoover, Lester M. Burkholder, Nathaniel Reiff, Michael Yoder and Ryan Hostetler. There will be a public viewing from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. before the service. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 12 at the Millmont Mennonite Church from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. The Geroge P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 606 N. Front Street, Liverpool, PA is assisting the family with the arrangements.
If desired, the service will be accessible live on the church call-in phone # at 570-989-0060. The live stream link is: https://youtube.com/channel/UC9GM2sfQxbMFQQzWWGeUb4g
To access the service at a later time, you can call the Midwest Conference line at 717-432-8773 pin 92332#.
The family wishes to thank everyone for your prayers, kindness and generosity during Marvin's cancer journey in the past two years. It is much appreciated.
Please omit flowers. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Millmont Mennonite Church, c/o Ryan Hostetler 3965 Pheasant Ridge Rd., Lewisburg, PA 17837 or Christian Aid Ministries, P.O. Box 360, Berlin OH 44610.