John Martin “Marty” Corll, 57, of Harrisburg, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2021 at The Gardens at Blue Ridge. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late George B.Z. and Betty M. (Hieber) Corll.
Marty was a graduate of Lancaster-Lebanon IU13. He worked part time at Ephrata Area Rehab Services. Marty loved to play and watch sports, trips to the beach, listening to Elvis music, going to parties, and going out to eat. He won many medals at the Special Olympics.
Marty is survived by a sister, Donna Geib, wife of the late Jere, Sr. of Mount Joy; two brothers, Ronald Corll, husband of Geri (Strickler) of Mount Joy and Brian Corll, husband of Donna (Landis) of Mechanicsburg; two nieces, Ann Felix and Tracy Griffith; two nephews, Michael Felix and Alex Corll; and a grandniece, Cierra Felix.
A graveside service honoring Marty’s life will be held at Henry Eberle Cemetery, Marietta Avenue, Mount Joy on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 12 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 209 S Market St., Mount Joy, PA 17552