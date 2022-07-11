John Mark King, 32, of 80 Brethren Church Rd., Leola, entered into rest on Saturday, July 9, 2022 of natural causes at home. Born in Gordonville, he was the son of Amos H. and Mary F. Stoltzfus King. He attended the Old Order Amish Church with his parents.
Also surviving: siblings, Michael and Daniel, both of Lancaster, Joshua and Matthew, both at home, Rose wife of John Stoltzfus, Narvon, Linda Joy and Laura King, both at home; nephew, Javan Matthew Stoltzfus; maternal grandmother, Barbara Stoltzfus, Leola. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Susie King, and John Stoltzfus.
Funeral Services: 9 a.m. EST Monday, July 11, 2022 at the late home with viewing there till the service. Interment: Upper Millcreek Cemetery. Furman's Leola
