John Michael Waak, 95, of Lancaster, PA died Saturday,
July 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Anna (Bernadyn) Waak who died July 30, 2019.
Mr. Waak (pronounced Walk) was born June 1, 1925 in Mahanoy City, PA. He was the son of Slovak immigrants Michael and Elizabeth (Kolnick) Waak (Vak).
He served in the Army Air Forces during WWII. He was a belly gunner in the 456th Bomb Group. He also served in the Navy. He was a sonar man on two destroyers during the Korean War. He worked as a machinist at RCA for many years. He was a member of the VFW in Mountville, PA.
He is survived by daughters, Barbara Koehler, wife of Joe Koehler, Columbia, PA and Patricia Waak, wife of the late Tony Marine, Oceanside, CA and grandson, Devin Marine.
There will be no service as per John's wishes. Interment for John and Anna will be held privately at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.
Donations in his memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552. Online condolences to the family may be made at:
