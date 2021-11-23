John M. Stoltzfus, 77, of 31 Stoltzfus Lane, Leola passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 22, 2021 at his home. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Jerry and Mattie Miller Stoltzfus. He was married for 56 years to Barbara Fisher Stoltzfus. He was a clerk at Weaver’s Store, Leola, and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: 12 children, Linda married to Elias Beiler, Lancaster, Mary married to Amos King, Leola, Mattie married to Daniel Beiler, Myerstown, Barbara married to J. Melvin Glick, Elliotsburg, Thomas married to Lydia Smucker Stoltzfus, Narvon, John married to Diana Erb Stoltzfus, Lancaster, Ruth married to Benuel King, New Holland, Verna married to Christ Stoltzfus, Strasburg, Joseph married to Elizabeth Huyard Stoltzfus, Leola, Annie Mae married to John Esch, Ronks, Steven married to Martha Beiler Stoltzfus, Strasburg, Melvin Stoltzfus, at home; 65 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Reuben Stoltzfus, Kinzers, Annie Stoltzfus, Narvon, Sadie Miller, Brush Valley, Menno married to Fannie Stoltzfus, Leola, Mary married to Daniel Stoltzfus, Christiana, Henry married to Lizzie King Stoltzfus, Leola, Jonathan married to Amanda Lapp Stoltzfus, and Benjamin married to Lizzie Esh Stoltzfus, both of Bellefonte; sister-in-law, Naomi Esch Stoltzfus. He was preceded in death by a brother, Elam; brothers-in-law, Melvin Stoltzfus, Ephraim Stoltzfus, Ammon Miller, Enos Petersheim; a sister-in-law, Anna Mary Stoltzfus.
Funeral services will be from the late home, on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 9 AM with interment in Upper Millcreek Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service.
Furman’s – Leola
