John M. Sedlak, 87, of Lititz, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Albert and Lillian (Kayel) Sedlak. John was the loving husband of Marilyn (Earle) Sedlak, and they celebrated 48 years of marriage on January 6th.
John graduated from high school in Brooklyn, NY, and became a semi-pro baseball pitcher before entering the military. He honorably served his country with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean conflict. Following his military service, he was employed as a building manager for Prudential Securities, from where he retired following 30 years of service. John was a Civil War enthusiast, an avid Dodgers fan, and also enjoyed bowling and gardening. He was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Lititz.
Along with his wife, John is survived by his sons, John Sedlak and his wife Valerie of Long Island, and Christopher Sedlak of Lititz. Also surviving are two granddaughters, Cecily and Alicia Sedlak.
The family wishes to express their gratitude for the exceptional care given to John by Caring Hospice over the past 16 months.
A viewing will take place from 6 – 8 PM on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr., Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 Noon on Friday, January 28, 2022, at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will follow at 2 PM at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.
