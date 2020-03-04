John M. Saylor, 73, of Three Springs, PA, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at UPMC Altoona.
Born April 12, 1946 at Manheim, PA, he was a son of the late Eli and Rhoda (Miller) Saylor.
He is survived by one son, Dwight Saylor of Lititz, PA and eleven siblings, Stanley Saylor of Lancaster, PA, Rachel Paszkowski of Allenport, PA, Amelia Greenly of Elizabethtown, PA, Leroy Saylor of Lititz, PA, Martha Varner of Shirleysburg, PA, Jacob Saylor of Mount Joy, PA, Daniel Saylor of Elizabethtown, PA, Mary Ann Christopher of Elizabethtown, PA, Ruth Shelly of Lititz, PA, Irvin Saylor of Rheems, PA, and Eli Saylor, Jr. of Ephrata, PA.
Mr. Saylor attended the Aughwick Germany Valley Church of the Brethren, Shirleysburg, PA and was a member of the Three Springs Lions Club.
During his life he was employed by EE Shenk Sons, Elizabethtown, PA.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Martin R. Brown Funeral Home, 565 Ridgley St., Orbisonia, PA with Rev. Timothy Miller officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Chiques Hill Cemetery, Manheim, PA. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Friday. The Three Springs Lions Club will conduct a memorial service at 2:00 PM Friday at the funeral home to begin the services.
Online condolences and further information can be obtained at martinrbrownfh.com.
