John M. Sauter, 81, of Manheim, PA passed away from pancreatic cancer surrounded by his loving family at his home on Wednesday March 11, 2020. He was the son of the late August Sauter and Minnie M. Loudenslager Sauter. He was the husband of the late P. A. Sullivan Sauter who died in 2017.
John, the youngest of 14 children, grew up on a farm in Williamsport. He enlisted in the United States Air Force at the age of 17, and proudly served with the 320th Bomb Wing and 14th Fighter Group. He went on to graduate from Millersville University and began his career in Education. He earned a PhD from Temple University and worked as a superintendent of instruction at a local school district. After his retirement, he and his childhood friend re-opened and operated Wilson's Fine Autos in Landisville.
John enjoyed building projects which included his home in Manheim and a Delaware beach house. He also enjoyed restoring his cottage along the Loyalsock Creek. He dearly loved his children and grandchildren, and thoroughly enjoyed teasing them and re-telling his stories and corny jokes. He was genuinely interested in people, and he was a friend to everyone he met. He always saw the potential and good in people and was a source of advice and encouragement to many.
John is survived by three daughters: Jen, wife of Mark Correll of Mechanicsburg, Kathy, wife of Dan Zaharchuk of Lititz, and Deanna, wife of Andy Schall of Lancaster; five grandchildren, Kyle, Nick, Lucas, Jake, and Ellie; and a brother, Joe Sauter, and three sisters, Marian Vendetti, Phyllis Rehm, and Emily Bressette. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Martin Sauter.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, we will announce the memorial service date at a later time. Details will be posted in the Lancaster newspaper (LNP), The Williamsport Sun-Gazette, and on the following website: www.SpenceFuneralServices.com. If desired, donations can be made in John's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 29105.
