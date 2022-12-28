John M. Rupp, 83, of Denver, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Wellspan York Hospital.
He was born in Lancaster to the late John H. and Stella (Schnable) Rupp and was the husband of Edna H. (Hornberger) Rupp with whom he shared 52 years of marriage.
John was a well-read man. He enjoyed outdoors, camping and spending time with his family whom he loved dearly. He loved his work, fishing, hunting, gardening, and canning. He loved planting tomatoes.
John was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy. He worked for Dart Container from 1978 to 2005 prior to his retirement.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by daughter, Jessica A. Sanders, son, Daryl L. Spangler; 4 grandchildren, Dylan Spangler, Maxwell Spangler, Brooke Lucas, and Jaylen Spangler.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Kevin L. Spangler.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the Highpoint Community Church, 18 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM, with Kevin Sylvester officiating.
Interment will take place in the Hahnstown United Zion Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in John's memory may be made to any veteran's organization of your choice.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
