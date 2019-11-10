John M. Remlinger, 64, formerly of Lancaster, passed away November 3, 2019 after a heroic battle with cancer. A brother Gary Remlinger, and his parents John and Mary (Kerr) Remlinger precede him in death.
John is survived by his wife Dolores (Dee) Remlinger, Loudon, TN, daughter Meagan, wife of Earnie Sotirokos, grandson George Sotirokos, Pittsburgh, and stepdaughter Robin Kirkland, Lancaster. He is also survived by sister Melissa Miller, Sinking Spring, brothers Robert Remlinger, Newmanstown, Chris Remlinger, Reading, and Darren Remlinger, Reading. Family was the most important thing in John's life.
John was born in Lebanon and graduated from Ephrata High School. He most recently worked for Lancaster-Lebanon IU13, and previously worked at Dana Corporation/LLP for 20 years. Upon retirement he moved from Lancaster County to Tellico Village Lake and Golf Community in Tennessee where he enjoyed the wonder of the Smoky Mountains and the serenity and beauty of the water.
A memorial service will be held at Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., One East Lancaster Ave., Shillington on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 3:00 PM. Rev. Dr. Harry S. Bohn, Jr., will officiate. The family will receive relatives and friends form 2:00-3:00 PM.
Please remember John by making a contribution to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.