John M. Nolt, 91, of 611 Airport Road, New Holland, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at his home after a brief illness.
Born in East Earl Twp., he was a son of the late Daniel B. and Mary (Brubaker) Nolt, and step mother, Lizzie (Brubaker) Nolt. His wife, Barbara Z. Nolt, of 64 years, died Dec. 24, 2017.
John was a farmer and a member of the old order Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving are 15 children, Alta, wife of David Fox of Ephrata, Etta, wife of Luke Martin of Reinholds, Laura, wife of Amos Horning of New Holland, Daniel, husband of Vera (Leid) Nolt of Greenwood, WI, Alma, wife of Clarence Fox of East Earl, Arlene, wife of Wilmer Newswanger of Newville, Barbara, wife of Edwin Zimmerman of Narvon, Edna, wife of David Zimmerman of Penn Yan, NY, Lavina Nolt, and Bertha Nolt of the home with whom he resided, Marvin, husband of Anna (Burkholder) Nolt of New Holland, Lucinda, wife of Eugene Newswanger, and Edward, husband of Ada Mae (Zimmerman) Nolt both of Dundee, NY, Noah, husband of Ella (Zimmerman) Nolt of Mifflinburg, and Erma, wife of Alvin Zimmerman of Lewisburg; 115 grandchildren; 285 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; 3 brothers, Isaac, husband of Rebecca (Hoover) Nolt of Latham, MO, Elam, husband of Sarah (Zimmerman) Nolt of East Earl, and Luke, husband of the late Alma (Burkholder) Nolt of Ephrata; and 7 sisters, Lena, wife of the late Amos Hoover of Denver, Jennie Nolt of Blue Ball, Susan, wife of the late Jacob Zimmerman of Boyd, WI, Rebecca Nolt of Lancaster, Hettie Sager formerly of New Holland, Edna Nolt of New Holland, and Ida, wife of the late Noah Martin of Ephrata.
Preceding him in death is 1 grandson; 3 great-grandsons; 2 great-granddaughters; 4 brothers; 2 sisters; 1 infant brother; and 2 infant sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 21 at 8:45 am at the late home, with further services at 9:30 am at New Holland Mennonite Church, with the Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. Viewing will be held on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the late home. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
