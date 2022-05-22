John M. Miller

John "Jack" Monroe Miller, 80, affectionately known as "Moose," has sailed on to his "Next Great Adventure!" as he jokingly referred to the afterlife. He was born on September 1, 1941 in Hometown, PA. He passed away on May 18, 2022.
Jack graduated from Tamaqua High School in 1959, where he played football, and track & field. He attended Penn State, and later received his degree from Temple University.
Some of his most treasured memories were of his time served in the U.S. Navy (1959-1965.) He spoke fondly of his cruises, shipmates and travels around the world.
Jack worked as a vaccine and anti-venom production manager and retired from Wyeth Ayerst Pharmaceuticals. He enjoyed PSU football and NASCAR, discussing politics, history, and rescuing animals.
Jack is survived by his daughter, Allison, Elizabethtown. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary & John Miller, his wife of 42 years, Pamela Miller, and his sister, Mayna Miller.
Services will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home, 500 East Broad St., Tamaqua. Visitation at 10:00am, funeral service at 11am, with interment at Sky View Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite local animal shelter or the Wounded Warrior project.