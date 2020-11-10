John M. McMichael, 85, of Lancaster, died Saturday, November 7, 2020 after a brief illness at Willow Valley Communities.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Edward G. and Suie (Meck) McMichael. He was married 24 years on Oct. 26 to Miriam (Groff) Brubaker McMichael. His first wife, Shirley (Ulmer) McMichael died June 19, 1994; they were married for 38 years.
John was a farmer most of his life and a member of Refton Brethren in Christ Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are 6 children: Joyce (Brad) Kneisley of Mount Joy, Jeff (Karen) McMichael of Binghamton, NY, Stephen (Julia) McMichael of Pequea, Jay (Wendy) McMichael of Conestoga, Greg (Diane) McMichael of Willow Street, and Robert "Bob" McMichael of Lancaster; five step children: Kenneth (Linda) Brubaker of Lancaster, Mary Ellen (Gerry) Brubaker of Lancaster, Donald (Ann) Brubaker of Bainbridge, Harold (Deborah) Brubaker of Philadelphia, and Ronda (Donald) Brooks of Strasburg; 10 grandchildren; 10 step grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 8 step great-grandchildren; a sister, Ella Mae (Kenneth) Mellinger of Lancaster; and a brother, Wilbur (Jane) McMichael of Lancaster.
Preceding him in death are two brothers, Lester and Richard McMichael; a step son, James Brubaker; and a step great-granddaughter, Abigail Brubaker.
A memorial service and private burial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Unto Global Logistics Center, (unto.com).
To send the family online condolences, visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.