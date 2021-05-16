There will be a Celebration of Life Service for John M. McMichael 85, who died November 7, 2020, on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 4 PM. The service will be held at Beaver Creek Farm Cabins, 2 Little Beaver Rd., Strasburg, PA. Prior to the service (beginning at 3 PM), family will be available to greet extended family and friends. Everyone is welcome to stay after the service for a picnic and time of fellowship.
Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for this outdoor service. Should there be inclement weather, the service will be moved to Refton BIC Church, 110 Church St., Refton, PA. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.
