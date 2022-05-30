John M. Martin, 87, of Denver, passed away on May 27, 2022 in his residence.
Born in Vogansville, Earl Township, he was the son of the late Edwin S. and Elizabeth W. (Martin) Martin.
He was the loving husband of Verna Z. (Horning) Martin, whom he married on December 23, 2017 and he was the husband of the late Verna E. (Zimmerman) Martin, until the time of her passing on May 6, 2014.
John was a member of Bowmansville Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference), where he had also served as a Minister for forty-three years. He was employed as a farmer in Berks County. He enjoyed doing volunteer work for Christian Aid Ministries.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Galen Z. husband of Luella Martin of Manheim, PA, Mervin Z. husband of Julia Martin of Myerstown, PA, Janet Z. wife of Carl Oberholtzer of Colby, WI and Jason Z. husband of Rhoda Martin, of Holtwood, PA, his daughters-in-law: Dianne Martin of Terre Hill, PA and Janet Martin of Elizabethtown, PA and his stepchildren: Linda wife of John Good of East Earl, PA, Glen husband of Lorene Martin of Fredericksburg, PA and Elvin husband of Vera Martin of Newmanstown, PA. Also are forty-four grandchildren, ninety-seven great grandchildren and siblings: Elizabeth Nolt of Peach Bottom, PA, Florence Mast wife of Harry Mast of Broadway, VA and Lydia wife of Edward Good of Leola, PA.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sons: J. Nelson Martin and Harlan Z. Martin, a great granddaughter: Angel Rose and his siblings: Eva Martin, Paul Martin, Edwin Martin, Elvin Martin, Anna Weaver and Samuel Martin.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at 9:30 AM at Bowmansville Mennonite Church on Oaklyn Drive, Narvon, PA with Bishop Leon S. Zimmerman officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at Martindale Reception Center, 352 Martindale Road, Ephrata PA 17522.
Kindly omit flowers.
Eckenroth Home for Funerals in Terre Hill is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
