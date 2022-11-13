John M. Lenhart, 78, of New Holland passed away on November 3, 2022 at The Gardens at Stevens. He was the loving husband of Pilar L. Viera whom he loved deeply and who also became his primary caregiver during his later years.
Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Norman C. and Dorothy (Rader) Lenhart.
After graduating from Penn Manor High School, John worked for Fulton Bank for many years and helped in continuing the family business of wholesaling candy to local convenience stores and swimming pools. Later in his career, he drove for both Brinks Security and Tursac Printing.
An avid sports fan who loved playing baseball and supporting his Philadelphia sports teams, he continued cheering for them throughout his life. His true passion however, was his love for collecting and discovering model buses. This hobby led to him developing strong and lifelong bonds with the many others who enjoyed the same passion and enthusiasm that he shared. Everywhere that the family would travel, they were always instructed to "look for buses" which continued until the day that he died.
John was a creative and determined perfectionist which was evident in the way his home was meticulously decorated and organized.
He loved his son and daughter deeply, trusted their judgment to make the right decisions in life, and always wanted the best for them.
In addition to his wife, Pilar, he is survived by two children: David Lenhart of Mechanicsburg and Mary Rickerhauser of Plano, TX; and grandchildren, Andrew Rickerhauser and Sarah Rickerhauser also of Plano, TX.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Graveside Service at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603 on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM.
