John M. "Marty" Krady, 90, of Blue Ridge Drive, Lancaster, PA, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021 after a brief illness while residing at The Mennonite Home.
Born in Lancaster, he was the husband of the late Verna M.L. Shower Krady and the son of the late H. Martin and Frances Z. Frey Krady.
John worked at Ford New Holland for 38 years, retiring as a Quality Control Inspector. He was a member of the former First Church of God, now Chestnut Hill Church of God in Lancaster, PA. He was a proud Veteran, serving in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. John was a member of the American Legion Post #185 in Mount Joy, PA. John was an avid hunter and a lifetime member of Camp Sequoia. He was also a coin collector, enjoyed country music, sports, and working on coloring books. He especially loved traveling in the U.S. and on trips through the Alaska Cruise Lines with his wife. Many will remember his smile and kindness wherever he went.
He is lovingly survived by three children, John M. Krady, Lancaster, Cynthia Mays wife of Kevin S. Mays, Lancaster, Scott A. Krady, husband of Dawn, Manheim, and a brother Robert Krady; three grandchildren, Lloyd David Sauder, fiancé of Casandra, Matthew Scott, husband of Maureen Krady, and Amanda Lynn Dixon, and four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, J.M. Krady and Wilmer Krady.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend John's Life Celebration Funeral Service at The Groff's Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 528 W. Orange Street, (Corner of W. Orange and Pine Streets), Lancaster, PA on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Dean Vanderwiek officiating. Interment at Conestoga Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at The Groff's on Wednesday from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service. Due to Covid restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required.
