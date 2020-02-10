John M. King, age 88, of 1612 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was the husband of the late Fannie F. Esh King. Born in Ronks, he was the son of the late Moses and Savilla King King. John was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
He is survived by 7 children: Sarah E. wife of Michael King of Oxford, Emanuel J. husband of Fannie Fisher King, Samuel E. husband Elizabeth Lapp King, Moses E. husband of Annie Stoltzfus King, all of Quarryville, Savilla E. wife of Jonathan Smucker of Ronks, Lydia E. wife of Simeon Esh of Peach Bottom, Mary E. wife of Amos S. Fisher, Jr. of Christiana, 46 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and a sister: Lydia King of Christiana. He was preceded in death by 4 siblings: Sarah, Abram, David King, and Susie late wife of Ben Fisher of Paradise.
Funeral service will take place on Tuesday, February 11th, at the late home, 1612 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville, at 9 a.m. Interment will be in the Fairmount Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the home from the time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com
