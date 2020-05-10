John M. (Jack) Silknetter, age 89, of Homestead Village, Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Lorraine (Theis) Silknetter, in 2015.
Jack is survived by a daughter, Jennifer E., wife of Alan L. Garrison, Wellsboro, PA; a son, Daniel W., husband of Michaella (Chew) Silknetter, Denver, PA; and five grandchildren, Alyssa (Bryce Anderson) and Marina Garrison (Zach Hertzog), and Jasper Silknetter (Allison Williams), Sam Silknetter (Allison Stamey), and Lilly Silknetter.
He was the son of the late Samuel W. and Ruth (Murray) Silknetter.
A member of the class of 1948 at J. P. McCaskey High School and a graduate of Franklin and Marshall College, Class of '52, he received his master's degree from the University of PA.
Jack had a 31-year teaching career, two years out-of-state, six years at Lampeter-Strasburg High School, and 23 years with the School District of Lancaster. Most of those 23 years were at J. P. McCaskey High School. While at McCaskey, Jack was a social studies and journalism teacher; advisor to the "Vidette," the school newspaper, from 1961-66; and chairman of the Social Studies Department from 1966-71.
He worked part-time for Brunswick Tours of Lancaster as a step-on guide. Following his retirement from teaching in 1985, he established his own step-on guide service in the Pa. Dutch area, working with tour companies throughout the U.S. and Canada.
Jack was a member of the Apostles United Church of Christ, Lancaster, where he was a past member of the Church Council and the Outreach Commission, former volunteer coordinator, and Bible study teacher. He served with the U.S. Army as a member of the 351st Infantry Regiment, part of a United Nations Occupation Force in the Free Territory of Trieste, Italy.
A former scout master for Troop 129, Rohrerstown, Jack was also a volunteer with the Historic Downtown Walking Tour. His interests included sports and genealogy.
Due to risks associated with COVID-19, the family will be holding a private service with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. If you would like additional details regarding the celebration service, or if you have memories of 'Jack' that you'd be willing to share with the family, please email silknets@vt.edu. The family also wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Homestead Village for their care and compassion over the last few years.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heifer International in care of Church of the Apostles United Church of Christ, 1850 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603.
