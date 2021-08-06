John M. (Jack) Piosa, Jr., 74, of East Hempfield Township, passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Jack was born on May 27, 1947 in Palmerton, PA, son of late John and Mary (Zwolenik) Piosa. He was husband of the late Donna Jean (Burger) Piosa, who passed away on April 14, 2001.
Jack grew up in Summit Hill, PA and graduated from Marian Catholic HS in 1965. He attended Peirce College in Philadelphia and later Millersville University, graduating in 1970 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Education. After graduation, he went to work in the manufacturing sector where he worked in Management and Purchasing for over 47 years, working at Schick, Acco Chain and Woodstream. His last 24 years were at National Bearings Company as Purchasing Manager. After retiring from full time work, he did substitute teaching in several county schools.
Jack enjoyed playing golf, pinochle and going to dinner with friends and family. He enjoyed spending time at the Jersey Shore and Hilton Head Island, and his winter driving excursions to Fort Myers and Naples, Florida. He was also very active in the Golden Meadows Swim Club and Trident Swim Club.
Jack is survived by his son, Justin Piosa of East Hempfield Twp; a brother, Mike and his wife Bev of Allentown; and a brother, Joe and his wife Cathy of Lehighton. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601, with Father Peter I. Hahn as Celebrant. Friends and family will be received at the church beginning at 10 AM. Interment will take place immediately following Mass at Riverview Burial Park, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jack's memory may be made to the Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com