A memorial service for John M. "Jack" Keene, Jr., 91, will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Bellevue Presbyterian Church, 810 Newport Avenue, Gap, PA. Jack was the husband of the late Dorthea S. "Dolly" Lawyer Keene who passed away December of 2008. There will be a time to greet the family from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. The family is asking that all who attend please wear a mask. shiveryfuneralhome.com
Plant a tree in memory of John Keene, Jr.
A living tribute »
A living tribute »