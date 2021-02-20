John M. "Jack" Keene, Jr., age 91, formerly of Chincoteague Island, VA, passed away at Traditions of Hershey on Friday, February 19, 2021. He was the husband of the late Dorothea S. "Dolly" Lawyer Keene, who passed away on December 6, 2008. He was born in Bart, PA, son of the late John M., Sr. & Hannah Gilbert Keene.
He was a current member of Christ United Methodist Church of Chincoteague Island, VA and past member of Bellevue Presbyterian Church of Gap. He graduated from Solanco High School, class of 1948.
He worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for 35 years retiring in 1993, and then volunteered at the refuge on Assateague Island for 20 years. He was a member of the Christiana Masonic Lodge #417. He was a member of the Lanco Beagle Club of which he was secretary for some 20 years.
Surviving are 2 children: Teena wife of John Auerbach of Quakertown, Jack husband of Heidi Schuller Keene of Annville, 3 granddaughters: Kristen Fronheiser, Kathryn Siegrist, Carolyn Crichton, 3 great-grandchildren: Noah & Jett Siegrist and Lilly Fronheiser, 5 siblings: Arlene K. Ross of Paradise, Samuel B. Keene of Lancaster, Janet E. Ream of Elizabethtown, Robert L. Keene of Smoketown, Carol L. Brown of Paradise.
Due to COVID, graveside services will be private and funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Bellevue Presbyterian Church, 810 Newport Avenue, Gap, PA. 17527 or to Christ United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 687, Chincoteague Island, VA 23336. shiveryfuneralhome.com