John M. "Jack" Gibbons, Jr., 92, of Center Valley, passed away July 23, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital.

Survivors: Children, Michael M., Rev. John M. III, Christopher M. (Carol), Gregory M., Matthew M. and Amy G. Titzer (Michael); Grandchildren, Kevin, Bradley, Bridget, Kathryn, Erin, Sean, Miles and Isabelle.

Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 AM Sat., July 27th at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Coopersburg. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. A viewing will be held 7-9 PM Fri., July 26th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown, PA.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, or Immaculate Conception Church, both in Allentown.

