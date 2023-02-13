John M. Hawthorne, Jr., 69 of Reinholds passed away at home unexpectedly Tuesday morning, February 7, 2023. Born in Lancaster on August 6, 1953, he was the son of the late John M., Sr. and Christine Weaver Hawthorne. He was the husband of Jimaline M. Markley Hawthorne.
John graduated in 1971 from Donegal High School. He received a BS in Computer Science in 1998 from the University of Great Falls. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1971 and served for over 20 years, receiving numerous medals and citations. He was a recruiter for over 9 years and security supervisor for over 13 years. He retired in 2020 after 22 years as a civilian employee at Patrick Air Force, Satellite Beach, Florida where he was in Computer Warehouse Management. After retirement he and Jimaline moved back to Lancaster County.
John enjoyed metal detecting, fishing and doing ceramics. He was a member of the American Legion Cloister Post #429. He was a God loving man, who attended Cocalico Community Church in Reinholds. He was a caring and giving man who enjoyed joking around and having fun.
John will be missed by his wife, Jimaline; daughters, Marcia, wife of Gary Dengler of Reinholds and Amy, wife of Michael Dilley of Wrightsville; sons, Eric, husband of Danielle Hawthorne of Palm Bay, Florida and Kevin Hawthorne of Sanford, Florida and 11 grandchildren. John is also survived by his sister, Christine O'Donnell and brothers, Richard, husband of Leslie Hawthorne and David Hawthorne, all of Zephyrhills, Florida; brother, Douglas Hawthorne of Texas and his uncle, Paul Hawthorne of Mt. Nebo. He loved animals and will be missed by his furry children, Balto, Reese and Rubert.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend John's funeral service on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 11AM from the Cocalico Community Church, 1200 W. Swartzville Road, Reinholds. Friends will be received at the church on Monday from 10 to 11AM. Interment will be held in the Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster. Please omit flowers; memorial remembrances may be made in John's memory to his church. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
Melanie B. Scheid
Funeral Directors & Cremation Services Conestoga & Lancaster
A living tribute »