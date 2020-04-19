On April 14 near dawn, John M. Hallgren passed away following a protracted illness, at the age of 83, in the loving presence of his wife of sixty years, Audrey. This Easter will be remembered always by his family who shared precious moments of warm conversation with John virtually from his Moravian Manor bedside.
John was an extraordinary man. His quiet wit, warm smile, caring heart and ever-curious mind showed the goodness of the world to those around him. A native of Vermont, John was known for his devotion to his wife through her battle with cancer, his work ethic, determination and self-reliance. The same tenaciousness that made him an All-Star tackle on the Simsbury Trojans football team in 1954, when the Connecticut high school first won the Little Three Championship, stayed with him to the end. He loved his family, co-workers, the community, and nature - especially trees. Personal development, leadership, craftsmanship, and integrity were always guiding beliefs for him.
John earned twin bachelor's degrees in mechanical engineering and printing management from Carnegie Mellon University. His ambition was to be a printer and following two years of active duty with the 921st Engineer Group at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO, John continued his ROTC commitment with the Army Corps of Engineers, with an honorable discharge in 1969 as Captain, while working at RR Donnelley & Sons Company in Chicago.
After moving to Lancaster in 1974, John continued his 39-year career with Donnelley, retiring in 1999 as a Sr. Vice President and Division Director, Northeastern Division (the Greenfield Road and Harrisburg Pike plants together with a facility in Old Saybrook, CT). During this time, the Lancaster division grew to become the largest outside of the company's headquarters. At its peak the Lancaster operations were known for printing TV Guide magazine, the New York Times Magazine, telephone directories for New York, Baltimore, Washington and Philadelphia, TIME, Life, People, National Geographic, financial information, and in 1996, Readers Digest.
When John spoke of his work, he spoke of his co-workers. He was always focused on development of others and saw his legacy in the leaders they became. He enjoyed being hands on, talking to employees in the bindery, learning from them, and admiring and promoting craftsmanship.
His commitment to community service was something that brought him joy and he was able to participate in great development in Lancaster County. Boards he served on included St. Joseph's Hospital, the Urban League of Lancaster County Inc., Lancaster Airport Authority, Institute of Management, Pennsylvania Chamber of Business & Industry, the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County, The Lancaster Alliance, and WITF. John was also involved with various campaigns for the United Way of Lancaster County, and valued education through his support of Franklin & Marshall College as the Chairman of the Business Friends, and his alma mater, as well as Northbrook Hills Civic Association, the Northcentral Pennsylvania Conservancy, and most recently with Moravian Manor's Steering Committee Manor West-Capital Campaign. The capstone to his years of service may have been the honor associated with receiving the Exemplar Award in 1986, from the Lancaster Chamber, where he served for many years and was the chairman for a time. The award recognizes ethical and quality business practices, together with long term efforts of the individual to create a superior quality of life for all citizens of the area through significant contributions to community organizations.
John loved the outdoors and being in nature was a source of happiness and peace for him. From an Explorer Scout at Post 76 in Simsbury, CT, he eventually became an Eagle Scout, an accomplishment he cherished. He found time in the seventies to explore Maine's Allagash Wilderness with Lancaster's Troop 99 on a canoe trip down the St. John River. He was an avid boater on the Chesapeake in his beloved trawler, Pegasus, and built a cabin in Eagles Mere, PA in 1992.
He is a Pi Kappa Alpha, former member of the Hamilton Club, and belonged to the Eagles Mere CC. He was a member of the congregation of Highland Presbyterian Church.
John is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart Audrey, son Craig (Jane) and their children, Elizabeth, Kathleen (Sarah), Patrick, and Kellie (predeceased), daughter Susan (Greg) and her stepdaughter Olivia, his sister Kerry Hallgren Rodriguez and her children Miguel and Julia.
The family wishes to sincerely thank the caregivers who provided John with support, comfort, and kindness, especially Moravian Manor Chaplain Rich, and the dedicated skilled nursing professionals at Moravian Manor Communities and Hospice.
A family service will be held followed by a "celebration of life" service to be announced at a later time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Moravian Manor Communities, Hospice & Community Care, Highland Presbyterian Church, and the American Cancer Society.
