John M. Ganse, III, 80, of West Hempfield Township, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late John M. Ganse, Jr. and Catherine Mae (Wagner) Ganse.
A proud graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, Class of 1958, John continued on as a loyal alumni. He served his country by joining the US Navy, and served during the Vietnam era. After being honorably discharged, he worked as a certified payroll professional at CNH Industrial, New Holland, from where he retired after 41 years of dedicated service.
John was very interested in both coin and stamp collecting. He was a past member of the Conestoga Country Club where he enjoyed golfing with friends. Always an active member of the community, he served as past President of the New Holland Jaycee's and was a member of the Navy Club of Lancaster County. He formerly served as President of the Susquehanna Valley Payroll Assoc. from 2001-2002. He was a devoted member of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, where he enjoyed singing in the choir. Family was John's greatest love.
John is survived by two sisters: Rosemarie Bertz and her husband Perry of FL, and Patricia Ann Rohrer and her husband John of Millersville. Also surviving are two nieces, Cynthia Ann Gorham and her children Frankland and Jonathon of VA, and Cheryl Lynn Seeger and her children Logan and Courtney of West Chester. John will also be deeply missed by his beloved Schnauzer "Dolly". In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Christopher Kaufhold.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Lancaster General Hospital Constant Care Unit for the compassionate treatment John received under their care.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12 Noon Friday, February 7, 2020, at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17601, with The Rev. Peter I Hahn as Celebrant. A viewing will be held from 11 AM to 12 PM at the church. Interment with Military Honors accorded will take place in Saint Joseph New Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be sent to Lancaster Catholic High School, 650 Juliette Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »