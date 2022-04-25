John M. Fisher, age 16, of 149 Lamparter Road, Quarryville, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022, as result of injuries from a farming accident. He was born in Quarryville, son of Levi K. & Rebecca B. King Fisher with whom he resided. He attended the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides his parents are 8 siblings: Amos K., Mima K., Daniel K., Ruth K., Simeon K., Henry K., Elizabeth K., Sarah K. Fisher all at home, grandparents: John M. & Sarah Stoltzfus Fisher of Quarryville, Daniel K. & Ruth Beiler King of Quarryville. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Katie King Fisher.
Funeral service will take place from the home of Benjamin King, 228 Gibble Hill Road, Quarryville on Tuesday, April 26th at 9 a.m. E.S.T. Interment will be in the Bart Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until time of service.
