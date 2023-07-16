John M. Fenninger, 85, of Ephrata, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Fairmount Homes. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Jere S. and Ruth Kreider Fenninger. He was the husband of Ruth L. Becker Fenninger for 65 years.
John was most recently employed for 32 years working in maintenance and groundskeeping at a private estate. He enjoyed fishing trips to Canada, camping and collecting antiques.
In addition to his wife, he will be lovingly missed by five children: Brenda wife of Ron Nolt, Manheim, Bonny Hoffner, Ephrata, Beth wife of Ray Brubaker, New Holland, John Mark Jr. husband of Doris (Landis) Fenninger, Pittsville, MD, Becky wife of Terry Darrow, Narvon; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jay (Grace) Fenninger, Pine Grove, Ruth Ann (Marlin) Kenney, FL. He was preceded in death by siblings, Harold and Joanne Fenninger, Darlene Tucker.
A viewing will be from 9:30 a.m. -- 11:00 a.m. with a service following at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Hinkletown Mennonite Church, 2031 Division Highway, Ephrata, PA. Interment in Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. Furman's-Leola
